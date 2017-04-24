Google Cloud, Google Sales, Made For ...

Google Cloud, Google Sales, Made For Strong Alphabet Q1

Read more: CRN

Strong ad sales and growth of its cloud business drove a big increase in first fiscal quarter 2017 sales and profits for Alphabet, the parent company of Google. The biggest part of that growth came from revenue from Google properties, which were much higher and had a higher growth rate than revenue from Google Network Members' properties, the company said Thursday during its first fiscal quarter 2017 financial analyst call.

