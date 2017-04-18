Exclusive: Verizon's Schijns On XO In...

Exclusive: Verizon's Schijns On XO Integration, Partner Program...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Now that telecom giant Verizon has closed its acquisition of XO Communications, Janet Schijns, executive vice president of solution and sales channels for Verizon Business Markets, has integration on her mind. Schijns sat down with CRN to talk about the carrier's overall channel strategy, how XO partners are being brought into the fold, and exclusive details on what the soon-to-be-combined Verizon/XO partner program will look like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) 10 hr Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Mon JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar 22 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb '17 Trustco 25
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC