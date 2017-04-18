Exclusive: Verizon's Schijns On XO Integration, Partner Program...

Now that telecom giant Verizon has closed its acquisition of XO Communications, Janet Schijns, executive vice president of solution and sales channels for Verizon Business Markets, has integration on her mind. Schijns sat down with CRN to talk about the carrier's overall channel strategy, how XO partners are being brought into the fold, and exclusive details on what the soon-to-be-combined Verizon/XO partner program will look like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.