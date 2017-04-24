Exclusive: Riverbed Redesigns Channel Strategy, Launches Services Attack At Partner Summit
Riverbed Technology is investing more in the channel and looking to stir some excitement by unveiling three new opportunities for partners to sell more end-to-end Riverbed solutions. "Riverbed had a very large partner base, and in terms of loyalty and relevance, that just didn't add up," explained Karl Meulema, Riverbed's channel chief and senior vice president of global channels.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|8 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
