Entercom Charlotte Names Michael De Amicis Director of Sales
Entercom Charlotte today announced that Michael De Amicis has joined the cluster as the director of Sales for WBT , WLNK and WFNZ . De Amicis has over 20 years of sales experience in radio and previously served as the General Sales manager for Radio One in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FMQB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|Apr 19
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Apr 17
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar '17
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC