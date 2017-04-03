Employers looking to hire at Long Beach career fair Thursday
Applicants should dress professionally and bring 10-15 resumes to the event from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Long Beach Airport, 2640 N. Lakewood Blvd. Companies are hiring for different positions, such as financial planners, retail managers, merchandisers, account executives, sales reps, account managers, customer service reps, sales trainers, mortgage brokers, retail management and human resources positions and others.
