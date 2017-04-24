Echelon Wealth Partners opens Vancouv...

Echelon Wealth Partners opens Vancouver equity desk

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Globe and Mail

Investment dealer Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. opened an institutional equity sales and trading desk in Vancouver on Monday, expanding into Western Canada after a number of independent firms closed their doors. Echelon hired a Vancouver team led by senior vice-president Chris Dabbs, who launched a Vancouver sales force for Dundee Securities in 1999.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... 1 hr fingers mcgurke 2
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr 19 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr 17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC