Door-to-door sales and scams season is here again
Cedar Rapids police have already received complaints about some salespeople and sent a warning to both solicitors and residents to know the rules to avoid a scam. Any door-to-door salesperson must be licensed by the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Mon
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC