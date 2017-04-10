Daimler's First-Quarter Earnings Surge on Mercedes Sales Success
Daimler AG's first-quarter profit almost doubled as surging demand for Mercedes-Benz cars like the new E-Class sedan generated delivery growth at triple the rate of luxury-vehicle competitor BMW AG. Earnings before interest and taxes climbed to 4 billion euros from 2.15 billion euros a year earlier, Stuttgart, Germany-based Daimler said in a statement late Tuesday, citing preliminary figures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC