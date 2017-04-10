Daimler's First-Quarter Earnings Surge on Mercedes Sales Success

Daimler AG's first-quarter profit almost doubled as surging demand for Mercedes-Benz cars like the new E-Class sedan generated delivery growth at triple the rate of luxury-vehicle competitor BMW AG. Earnings before interest and taxes climbed to 4 billion euros from 2.15 billion euros a year earlier, Stuttgart, Germany-based Daimler said in a statement late Tuesday, citing preliminary figures.

