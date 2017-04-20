Cybersecurity Firm Tanium's CEO Apologizes for Being 'Hard-Edged'
The head of Tanium Inc. apologized for being "hard-edged" and for exposing a hospital's computer network during sales pitches - the executive's first public statement following a Bloomberg News report last week of turmoil at the cybersecurity startup. Past and current employees described abusive behavior by Tanium's Chief Executive Officer Orion Hindawi that led to an exodus of top executives, culminating with the departure last month of Chief Financial Officer Eric Brown.
