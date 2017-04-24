Check Point Execs Don't See The Same ...

Check Point Execs Don't See The Same Sales Headwinds As Palo Alto Networks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CRN

Check Point Software Technologies top executives said they don't expect to hit the same sales bump in the road that their competitor Palo Alto Networks saw last quarter. Palo Alto Networks posted a disappointing sales performance in its second quarter earnings report in February, blaming some challenges on its go-to-market strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers question quality of KPMG's Wells Farg... Wed He Named Me Black... 9
Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10) Apr 19 Chester-Clive 3
How do you describe your role as an SDR to family? Apr 17 JerseySalesman 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
Prospecting Ideas Mar '17 prospector123 1
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar '17 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar '17 Just adam 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC