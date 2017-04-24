Car parts manufacturer Mitsubishi Electric hit with $13M fine as part of bid-rigging conspiracy
Car parts manufacturer Mitsubishi Electric has been hit with a $13.4-million fine for its part in what Canada's Competition Bureau called an international bid-rigging conspiracy within the automotive industry. The fine was handed down by an Ottawa judge Tuesday after the company admitted that sales management personnel and others held covert meetings in Japan with representatives of a rival company, Denso, to determine who would win bids to supply alternators to Honda and Ford and ignition coils to GM between 2003 and 2006.
