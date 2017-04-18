Bioventus Names David Varner Vice President of Marketing, Active Healing Therapies
Varner will be responsible for developing and executing global strategic marketing plans for the AHT business. He will also provide leadership to its sales training, marketing intelligence, marketing, external communications and professional affairs & medical education business functions.
