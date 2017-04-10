Be savvy when it comes to door-to-door sales people
Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin says the organisation has handed out half-a-million "do not knock" stickers to households. A commission spokesman said the consumer watchdog had received twice as many complaints about tax agents last year than it did in 2015.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
