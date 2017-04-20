Barclays Said to Plan More Than 20 Hires at Europe Equities Unit 17 minutes ago

Barclays Said to Plan More Than 20 Hi...

Barclays Plc plans to recruit more than 20 staff this year to bolster its European equities trading business as Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley continues to back the investment bank while rivals retreat, according to two people familiar with the strategy. The bank is searching for experienced traders and salespeople, as well as quantitative and product management specialists, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.

