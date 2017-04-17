Bahamian master motivator celebrates 30 years in business

NASSAU, Bahamas -- Bahamian born international motivational speaker, corporate trainer, bishop of motivation, customer service evangelist, talk show host and author, master motivator Spence Finlayson, is celebrating 30 years in business. Spence Finlayson began his career as a motivational speaker in 1987 while working as an advertising sales consultant for BATELCO's Yellow Pages .

