B2B lead generation taken to the next level by Finnish startup

On the heels of our rapid success in Europe, we received a deluge of requests for a U.S. version of our popular lead generation and data-driven prospecting platform." NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 1, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Like Salesforce on steroids, Helsinki-based data-driven prospecting and lead generation platform Vainu now sets it sights on the U.S. Social networks and search engines changed the way private individuals are segmented and profiled for sales and marketing purposes - and the same is now happening to legal entities.

