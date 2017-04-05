Associa Names Leigh Macneil Regional ...

Associa Names Leigh Macneil Regional Sales Director

DALLAS, Texas, April 5, 2017 -- Associa , North America's leading community association management firm, recently welcomed seasoned sales and marketing professional Leigh Macneil as its newest regional sales director. "Leigh has an extensive background in building and developing strong sales teams," said Associa Vice President of Sales Sean West.

