ASIC wants powers to change high-risk pay structures

4 hrs ago Read more: Canberra Times

The corporate watchdog is seeking greater powers to step in and change how some salespeople in the financial sector are paid, to prevent staff having an incentive to promote inappropriate products. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission deputy chair, Peter Kell, on Wednesday made the case for the regulator receiving beefed-up powers to intervene in the design and distribution of financial products.

Comments made yesterday: 23,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,578,667

