Analyst Reiterates Outperform Rating On Nutanix After Meeting With Management

John Lucia of JMP Securities maintains an Outperform rating on Nutanix Inc 's stock with an unchanged $35 price target despite the stock trading near its all-time lows of $17.02 on Tuesday after an uber-hot 2016 IPO. Lucia's bullish stance follows a recent meeting with Nutanix's Ken Long, the company's chief accounting officer, Binny Gill, chief architect, and Tonya Chin, senior director of investor relations.

