Analyst Reiterates Outperform Rating On Nutanix After Meeting With Management
John Lucia of JMP Securities maintains an Outperform rating on Nutanix Inc 's stock with an unchanged $35 price target despite the stock trading near its all-time lows of $17.02 on Tuesday after an uber-hot 2016 IPO. Lucia's bullish stance follows a recent meeting with Nutanix's Ken Long, the company's chief accounting officer, Binny Gill, chief architect, and Tonya Chin, senior director of investor relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest Oracle 1Z0-146 braindumps (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|Chester-Clive
|3
|How do you describe your role as an SDR to family?
|Mon
|JerseySalesman
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Prospecting Ideas
|Mar 22
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar '17
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar '17
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC