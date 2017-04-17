Alternatives to In-House Call Center ...

Alternatives to In-House Call Center Operations

While it's the goal of most companies to make profit earn more money than they spend the role of the contact center often runs counter to this goal. Providing customer support is expensive: it requires a large workforce, skilled call center management, modern telecommunications technologies, a lot of software, and a physical space that needs to be lit, heated and cooled.

