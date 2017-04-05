Alphatec Spine Adds Experienced Spine...

Alphatec Spine Adds Experienced Spine Executives to Sales Leadership Team

Alphatec Spine, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. , and a provider of spinal fusion technologies, announced today the addition of two new sales executives with proven track records in the spine industry, naming James Duffy as Area Vice President, U.S. Sales, South, and Greg Rhinehart as Area Vice President, U.S. Sales, East. Drawing on their deep commercial spine experience, Messrs.

