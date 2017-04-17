7 Ways That Brands Can Make Chatbot Conversations More Authentic

Chatbots are transforming the customer experience and quickly moving into new sectors, like real estate and healthcare , but before marketers can expect conversation mimicking software and artificial intelligence to replace live customer service representatives and salespeople, they'll need to find ways to overcome some of the obstacles preventing widespread consumer adoption. Although nearly 60% of millennials say they've used chatbots, nearly a quarter say they've had negative experiences with the technology, according to a recent survey by Retale .

