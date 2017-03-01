Zia CRM Sales Assistant Kicks Off Zoh...

Zia CRM Sales Assistant Kicks Off Zoho's Broader AI Push

12 hrs ago Read more: CNet News

Zoho announces Zia, an "intelligent assistant" for its Zoho CRM app, with plans to bring artificial intelligence features to its entire cloud-based suite of apps. Jumping aggressively on the artificial intelligence bandwagon, Zoho says its new Zia assistant will eventually be implemented across its suite of office productivity apps.

