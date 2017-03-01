Zia CRM Sales Assistant Kicks Off Zoho's Broader AI Push
Zoho announces Zia, an "intelligent assistant" for its Zoho CRM app, with plans to bring artificial intelligence features to its entire cloud-based suite of apps. Jumping aggressively on the artificial intelligence bandwagon, Zoho says its new Zia assistant will eventually be implemented across its suite of office productivity apps.
