Zara founder Amancio Ortega to receive A 1.1bn payout after sales success

The man behind fashion chain Zara is to receive a 1.26 billion euros payout after another bumper year of sales. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/zara-founder-amancio-ortega-to-receive-11bn-payout-after-sales-success-35533778.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35533777.ece/5294d/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-94b78f2b-bea1-44d4-a7c1-aaf658783b62_I1.jpg The man behind fashion chain Zara is to receive a 1.26 billion euros payout after another bumper year of sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.