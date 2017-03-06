XChange Solution Provider
For MSPs, Good Sales Enablement Is All About Educating, Training Key Stakeholders An effective sales enablement team has dedicated resources, a clear sense of purpose and a commitment to educating salespeople and clients, Gary Elliott of Magna5 told XChange Solution Provider 2017 attendees. DLT's Alan Marc Smith: Solution Providers Must Prepare For The Inevitable Rise Of Subscription Services DLT Solutions' CEO Alan Marc Smith told partners they must start preparing to take in more recurring revenue as more businesses embrace cloud and services-based solutions at Xchange Solution Provider 2017.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Sat
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
