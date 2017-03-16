Xcel Brands Announces Acceleration of...

Xcel Brands Announces Acceleration of Timing of Fourth Quarter and...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Xcel Brands, Inc. , a media and brand management company, today announced that it is rescheduling the release date of its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results forward by one day to Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar 9 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC