Xcel Brands Announces Acceleration of Timing of Fourth Quarter and...
Xcel Brands, Inc. , a media and brand management company, today announced that it is rescheduling the release date of its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results forward by one day to Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.
