Windstream's Thomas: On-net building ...

Windstream's Thomas: On-net building fiber enhances our competitive business service stance

16 hrs ago

As Windstream enhances its on-net fiber footprint, the service provider is putting itself into a position to be more competitive in the business services market. Tony Thomas, CEO of Windstream, told investors that building out its own fiber it can differentiate it from cable and other CLECs by being able to control the service experience.

