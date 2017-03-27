Will The Atlas Large SUV Bring Volkswagen's U.S. Production Back Into Optimal Scale?
It looks like the VW Atlas could sell anywhere between 11,000 and 69,000 per year in the U.S., and of course additional units in Canada, Mexico and Russia. That would bring the manufacturing economics of VW's Tennessee plant closer to optimal scale, closer to 150,000 units as the best-case near-term ceiling.
