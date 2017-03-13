Why You Should Introduce Machine Lear...

Why You Should Introduce Machine Learning Into Your Marketing Now

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CMSWire

Brands and marketers have always strived to understand individual consumer necessities and tried to cater to them directly through an open dialog, at scale. While this was long a pipe-dream, with the advent of deep neural networks, the current crop of machine learning algorithms, and advancements in artificial intelligence research, the age-old spray and pray marketing is coming to an end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar 9 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC