Why LuLaRoe can be a tough sell for its many salespeople

Multilevel marketer LuLaRoe, which is battling two federal lawsuits and complaints about the quality of its brightly colored leggings and other fashions, is proving to be a tough sell for the company's 77,491 independent consultants. According to internal LuLaRoe data shared with CBS MoneyWatch by two sources, more than 70 percent, or 55,571 LuLaRoe representatives, sold less than $5,000 worth of retail goods in February.

Chicago, IL

