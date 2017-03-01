Wells Fargo's 10-year Goal: $60B in L...

Wells Fargo's 10-year Goal: $60B in Loans to Black Homeowners

Wells Fargo said it plans to hire scores of minority salespeople, step up lobbying for policies to boost homeownership and form community partnerships to accelerate mortgage lending to black consumers. On Tuesday, the San Francisco megabank introduced a program to originate $60 billion of residential mortgages to black consumers by 2027.

