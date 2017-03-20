Weichert managers complete program
More than 60 Weichert, Realtors sales managers took their leadership skills to a higher level by successfully completing Weichert, Realtors' newly launched Sales Leadership Certification Program. The program was exclusively created for the company's sales management leaders to help them better embrace the Weichert, Realtors tools and resources that bring The Weichert Way to life in their sales offices.
