'We have done all we can to fix them': LuLaRoe admits leggings are tearing in internal email
The clothing company LuLaRoe has come under fire for widespread complaints that its popular leggings are ripping and developing holes after as little as a few hours of wear. A LuLaRoe spokeswoman last week declined to answer questions about whether the company was aware of problems with holes in its leggings, which sell for $25.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC