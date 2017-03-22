Vetoquinol: All Key Financial Indicators up in 2016
At its meeting on March 22, 2017, the Vetoquinol S.A. Board of Directors reviewed the Group results and approved the 2016 financial statements. The Vetoquinol Group posted sales of 350.4 million for 2016, up 4.3% like-for-like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospecting Ideas
|6 hr
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC