Trump's All-the-Above Sales Strategy ...

Trump's All-the-Above Sales Strategy on Health Plan

Saturday Read more: Real Clear Politics

A week into President Trump's pitch to replace Obamacare with new law, the White House used gentle lobbying mixed with not-so-subtle political warnings to encourage conservatives to stand behind a measure criticized from the Right and the Left. There was a reason Vice President Pence flew to Louisville, Ky., Saturday morning to push for the embattled House bill, which Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul dismissed during multiple TV and radio interviews as "dead on arrival" in the Senate.

