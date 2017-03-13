Tire industry vet Phillips to join Triangle

Longtime tire industry sales executive Rick Phillips is joining Triangle Tire USA as vice president of sales, effective April 1. Triangle USA CEO Manny Cicero called Mr. Phillips a "proven sales leader who has earned widespread respect in the industry. "When we announced Triangle Tire USA last year," Mr. Cicero said, "we said a primary goal was to establish long-term relationships with key distributors and dealers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.