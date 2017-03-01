The Vomela Companies Acquires Elk Grove Graphics to Bolster Commercial Printing
St. Paul, Minn.-based The Vomela Companies, a full-service, specialty graphics provider of promotional, store dcor, event, fleet, commercial and transportation graphics, has announced the acquisition of Elk Grove Graphics, which is based in Elk Grove Village, Ill. The acquired business will continue to operate under the name "Elk Grove Graphics" and will operate as a division of C2 Imaging LLC, a unit of The Vomela Companies.
