The Vomela Companies Acquires Elk Gro...

The Vomela Companies Acquires Elk Grove Graphics to Bolster Commercial Printing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Printing Impressions

St. Paul, Minn.-based The Vomela Companies, a full-service, specialty graphics provider of promotional, store dcor, event, fleet, commercial and transportation graphics, has announced the acquisition of Elk Grove Graphics, which is based in Elk Grove Village, Ill. The acquired business will continue to operate under the name "Elk Grove Graphics" and will operate as a division of C2 Imaging LLC, a unit of The Vomela Companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16) Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC