The Avon Lady's Makeover

The Avon Lady's Makeover

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Jaci Tischler applies her Mary Kay lipstick in her Mary Kay tee-shirt behind the wheel of her pink Mary Kay Chevy Cruze. She's come a long way from her freshman year at Texas Tech University, when she'd mark the days she was free to give her classmates facials on a dry-erase calendar on her dorm-room door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC