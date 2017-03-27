TESSCO Technologies Announces Sales R...

TESSCO Technologies Announces Sales Reorganization and Cost Reduction Initiatives

14 hrs ago

New Sales Structure Designed to Better Serve Customers and Improve Sales Growth Estimated Pre-Tax Cost Reduction Charges of $0.8 Million Expected for Q4 2017 )-- TESSCO Technologies , a value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced a sales force reorganization, as well as cost reduction initiatives. The Company's sales force reorganization combines its commercial sales and product teams under one leader, Charles Kriete, and combines its retail sales and product teams under another leader, Liz Robinson.

