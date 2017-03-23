Telemarketing Sales Manager
Description: The open telemarketing sales manager position is responsible for selling S&S Wholly Owned Adult, Children's and Audio title lists to 89 Independent Retail Accounts in the South. The sales rep is required to perform sales analysis and use independent judgement to make recommendations on product selection and volume to their accounts based on knowledge of their customer as well as on our product.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospecting Ideas
|Wed
|prospector123
|1
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb '17
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
