Synnex Rolls Out Sales Management Outsourcing Program for Varnex Members

Synnex has opened the floodgates to an exclusive program that teaches sales reps in its Varnex community companies how to build a pipeline, forecast revenue and generate leads. The Fremont, Calif.-based distributor launched a pilot of its Virtual Sales Manager program in 2016 and, in just nine months, Synnex said the eight companies and 125 sales reps testing the program doubled their weekly outbound prospecting calls and built a sales pipeline with more than 100 active deals with a forecast value of $2.5 million.

