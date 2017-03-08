Stryker Sues Zimmer Biomet Again for ...

Stryker Sues Zimmer Biomet Again for Poaching Sales Reps in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: BioSpace

Stryker yesterday leveled another lawsuit accusing Zimmer Biomet of poaching Stryker's roster of sales reps, this time in Texas. Stryker in 2013 sued a pair of former sales agents, accusing them of scheming to poach reps and business from Stryker in Louisiana and New York .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Sales Feedback!! 20 hr jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC