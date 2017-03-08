Stryker Sues Zimmer Biomet Again for Poaching Sales Reps in Texas
Stryker yesterday leveled another lawsuit accusing Zimmer Biomet of poaching Stryker's roster of sales reps, this time in Texas. Stryker in 2013 sued a pair of former sales agents, accusing them of scheming to poach reps and business from Stryker in Louisiana and New York .
