Sterling-Pacific builds up team
With a background in sales and marketing, Joe Calderon started his company, Sterling-Pacific, Commercial Exterior Solutions, in 2015. The business has brought him full circle in some respects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|Mar 9
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC