Spa Castle indictments | Preet joins NYU | Remembering Rockefeller

The owners of Spa Castle - brothers Steve, Daniel and Victor Chon - were indicted for failing to pay more than $1.5 million in taxes. The Queens spa earned $22 million a year between 2010 and 2013, but was temporarily shut down by the city Health Department after a 6-year-old drowned in a pool.

