Science Discipline Specialist - Eastern Region
W.W. Norton's college division is hiring a science discipline specialist to work in the Eastern United States. In any given year a science sales specialist might focus his or her efforts in disciplines as diverse as geology, biology, psychology, astronomy, and chemistry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers Marketplace.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Sales Feedback!!
|12 hr
|jburkhart
|1
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC