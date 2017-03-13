Save Your Sales Job From Extinction w...

Save Your Sales Job From Extinction with These Skills

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CMSWire

Salespeople have been threatened with extinction for a while now. But it is still possible to survive - and even thrive - in sales Doomed by the inevitable march of technology - sales force automation, then artificial intelligence and internet of things, and whatever comes next in the technology parade - numerous firms have stated that sales jobs are on the verge of disappearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Sales Feedback!! Mar 9 jburkhart 1
Advice for first time sales rep Mar 4 Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC