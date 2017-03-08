Salesforce Spring '17 Release is Live With Einstein AI
Salesforce , the world's #1 CRM company and Intelligent Customer Success Platform, today announced Einstein AI is available to all of its customers across sales, service, marketing, commerce and more. Part of Spring '17, Salesforce's 52nd major product release in 18 years, Einstein is already being leveraged by customers to deliver smarter, more impactful customer experiences, and by developers to bring AI into the next generation of customer relationship management apps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Internet Retailer.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advice for first time sales rep
|Mar 4
|Just adam
|1
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC