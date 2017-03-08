Salesforce Spring '17 Release is Live...

Salesforce Spring '17 Release is Live With Einstein AI

1 hr ago Read more: Internet Retailer

Salesforce , the world's #1 CRM company and Intelligent Customer Success Platform, today announced Einstein AI is available to all of its customers across sales, service, marketing, commerce and more. Part of Spring '17, Salesforce's 52nd major product release in 18 years, Einstein is already being leveraged by customers to deliver smarter, more impactful customer experiences, and by developers to bring AI into the next generation of customer relationship management apps.

