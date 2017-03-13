Sales Reps Need to Do their Homework ...

Sales Reps Need to Do their Homework Before Email Prospecting

Email is one of the most common ways to reach prospects, and should be a core part of any telemarketing strategy. Yet all too often, sales representatives don't put the necessary time and energy into email composition, resulting in a swift delete on the recipient end.

