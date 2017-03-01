Sales and Inventory Analysis Manager

3 hrs ago Read more: Publishers Marketplace

The Sales and Inventory Analyst manages sales data and daily communications with online booksellers. This person monitors sales and inventory of press print titles at Amazon and Amazon Canada, and suggests stocking orders via Amazon's online portal, Vendor Central.

