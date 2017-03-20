Sahapat eyeing Bt33 bn in sales this year
Sahapat Group, Thailand's largest consumer products conglomerate, has targeted sales of Bt33 billion in this year after saying its 2016 sales exceeded expectations due to improved marketing and the unprecedented success of its Mitr Phol sugar brand. Boonchai Chokwatana, chairman of subsidiary Saha Pathanapibul Plc, described Sahapat's Bt32.84 billion in sales was a 13.2 per cent rise on the previous year, after a 10 per cent increase had been targeted.
